THUMBS UP to the Oklahoma State Department of Education for giving high school students in 10th through 12th grades the opportunity to take an additional college entrance exam for free if their school opts in.
Available exams are the ACT, SAT and PSAT, which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship Program. The tests are offered at no cost to the student or district. Federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used to pay for it.
All Oklahoma juniors currently take either the ACT or SAT during school hours in the spring as part of state testing. The exams weren’t held in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and were not made up in the fall because of a budget shortfall.
Students can use the additional opportunity to take a different test than the one offered by their school in 11th grade or try to improve their score.
Students have been through a lot while trying to complete their education, and we're happy to see the state help them out.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Officer Hannah Jordan of the Fort Gibson Police Department for taking on the position of school resource officer at Fort Gibson schools.
“This is something I’ve always been passionate about is being in the school system with the kids, being able to community police,” Jordan said. “It came open, and I jumped all over it.”
Jordan is learning the ropes, learning who everyone is and interacting with students. The school likes having the school resource officer for a number of reasons. Her visible presence is a major deterrent for troublemakers. But, as Superintendent Scott Farmer said, having Jordan there builds relationships between police and students.
Jordan said she enjoys the good community rapport she has established as a police officer.
Most importantly, Jordan is passionate about her job. Many people who are passionate about their jobs tend to be good at those jobs. We wish Jordan success, and we hope Fort Gibson students take advantage of having her at school and getting to know her.
