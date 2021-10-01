THUMBS UP to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for providing free flu shots to children who otherwise might not be able to get one.
State officials say children are a high-priority population when it comes to getting the flu vaccine. They are the most likely to get sick from the flu.
But there are children who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid (SoonerCare), or are American Indian/Alaska Native. Those are the children who qualify for the free vaccine.
"The flu shot is particularly important for at-risk populations who may experience the potentially serious complications of influenza,” said Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Immunization Service. “CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot every season with rare exception.”
To learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact their county health departments for assistance.
No one likes to see their child sick. And the flu will come. Make arrangements to get your child vaccinated. We don't want to see your child suffer needlessly.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Fort Gibson Education Foundation for providing a grant that benefits TigerVision, Fort Gibson High School’s student operated television network.
The grant enabled them to buy new equipment that includes new tripods and a game camera.
It's because of the foundation that TigerVision exists. Fort Gibson Education Foundation supported TigerVision since its inception.
“The Education Foundation is what started TigerVision, going on about 11 years ago,” said District Technology Director Jason Wicks. “Our program basically lives by sponsorships, but we occasionally have to apply for grants for big items, like a camera. The ones we purchased is anywhere between $2,000 and $2,200.”
These students are excited about the class and the new equipment.
When children are really interested in a subject, they tend to focus more on what they are learning. This class has students excited. They want to learn. They want to succeed. And to have the equipment that helps them will only make them more successful.
