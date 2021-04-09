THUMBS UP to to the city and Muskogee Parks and Recreation for plans to redevelop Grandview Park south of Peak Boulevard.
“It’s very exciting for our kids,” said Jaime Stout, a Ward 2 city councilor. “From the Grandview Housing Addition, the kids could ride their bikes across the overpass and connect to it. With Grandview 7 (to the south), a trail could connect to it as well. It will be nice for our kids not to have to load the bike up.”
The 29-acre park could be ready within a year. The parks department is looking for park designers to get the ball rolling.
The park will include a bike park for younger cyclists that will include pump tracks, featuring bumps, hills and banked turns. Construction of an adventure-type playground with rope systems could complete the park.
In a day and age where having healthy activities outdoors is a priority, the addition of Grandview Park will be most welcome.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Cherokee Nation for the funding they provide annually to area school districts within the Cherokee Nation.
Wednesday, the tribe announced they were presenting more than $6.3 million to 107 school districts, the largest disbursement since the tribe began the practice of contributing in 2002.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. noted that the past year has been challenging for educators, students and parents.
“I’m proud that our tribal government not only continues to support public schools, but that we also continue to expand our working relationships with those schools, finding more and more ways to offer assistance throughout the year," Hoskin said.
Each school district makes the decision on how to use the funding for their schools. In past years, schools have used the funds to cover things like teacher salaries, facilities, operations, technology improvements or school programs.
Additionally, it's not just Cherokee students who benefit. It benefits all of the students. We are thankful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.