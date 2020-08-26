Existing laws that regulate poultry feeding operations need to be amended to prevent poultry operations from popping up without any notice.
“There is no due process — there is not any notice and no opportunity to be heard,” said Ed Brocksmith, co-founder and treasurer of Save the Illinois River. “This has been a concern of STIR for years: People go to bed one night and are awakened the next morning by bulldozers clearing pads for poultry farms across the road, and nobody knew anything about them.”
More protections are needed for residents whose property is impacted by the industry.
Legislators amended the 1998 law in 2002. Some revisions approved then included setbacks for poultry feeding operations owned by corporations, which were voided by another provision adopted simultaneously that prohibited corporate ownership.
A few people can challenge the water permits the poultry operations get, but notices often arrive after the barns are built. That creates financial hardships that work against area residents who are forced to take their grievances to court.
Grant Hall, whose property has been affected, said he and his neighbors “were experiencing dust on the roads from construction trucks and then poultry trucks,” all of which had Arkansas license plates.
Hall said because several state agencies are responsible for the oversight of poultry feeding operations, there are gaps and overlaps that have produced an inefficient system. That system leaves generations of residents exposed and vulnerable to a rapidly changing and largely unregulated industry.
Hall said the “gaps and overlaps” in the state’s regulatory scheme can only be resolved by amending the law. We agree. Approving the location should be the first line of defense for Oklahomans who would like to have a voice in what happens to the land around them. No one should have to wake up to the stench of poultry farms and realize there is nothing they can do.
