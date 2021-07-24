State lawmakers sat down this week and began the arduous task of deciding how to spend nearly $1.87 billion being made available from the American Rescue Plan.
Lawmakers must allocate the money by December 2024, and it must be spent by December 2026. The fact that counties and municipalities will share in various proportions almost $1.31 billion from that same pot of federal funds, that task becomes much more difficult.
That's why we are happy to see lawmakers sit down now to chart a path forward — that is a lot of money to spend when the types of expenditures are restricted and time is limited. The state hired a consultant who appears to have the credentials necessary to ensure expenditures comply with U.S. Treasury guidelines and federal law.
The Oklahoma Municipal League will provide the same guidance for local government officials who have what OML Executive Director Mike Fina described the pandemic relief funding as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to undertake projects that could bring about significant change.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act must be used for projects that support state and local public health response efforts, or water and sewer infrastructure improvements. More broadly, those funds may be used to address the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers or upgrade broadband infrastructure.
There is little doubt about the need to invest in these areas to make our communities and the state more competitive and improve the quality of life for all Oklahomans. It will be tempting to rush out, spend money on projects that might make a big splash in the news but have little impact for the long term.
Good planning, wise decisions and diligent oversight should prevent any tragic outcomes. It appears state leaders got off to a good start — let's not let politics interfere with progress.
