Litter is unsightly and sometimes hazardous, but it also impacts a community's sense of safety and well-being.
Those who discard trash inappropriately might as well roll up and remove the welcome mat because litter leaves no inviting impression. And an illegal dumpsite can sour what otherwise might have been a memorable moment spent outdoors.
Programs that promote pride in the community and encourage better behavior among residents are plentiful — they are much needed and appreciated. We support and encourage participation in programs intended to make Muskogee a better place to live, work and play.
But the leadership demonstrated by local governments, civic organizations and volunteers is not enough to eradicate littering in a throw-away world. What must be addressed at the root level is the disposable culture that has been cultivated during the past few decades with products packaged in materials intended to be used only once but are introduced into the environment and endure for decades.
While individual action can make a difference, littering and unmanaged trash is a structural flaw that has a global impact. Addressing the problem will require global remedies that go beyond public awareness and behavior-shaping campaigns.
Manufacturers and marketers must rethink the way they wrap and package their products. Petrochemical companies that produce the plastic packaging will push back, sparking a policy battle that pits some special interest groups against others.
The interest that matters most is our community, which we believe will shine even brighter once it is free of litter.
