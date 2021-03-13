Oklahoma House Republicans embarked on a dangerous journey this past week, advancing a measure that would lead the state down a slippery slope into a constitutional quagmire.
House Bill 1674 seeks to criminalize legal peaceful protests that make use of public rights of way and punish any organization involved in such protests. It also would grant immunity to motorists who choose to drive through a crowd of protesters because they feel threatened and injure or kill somebody as a result.
Proponents of that bill and others being considered this year that could infringe upon First Amendment rights say the measures are necessary to protect law-abiding citizens. Kevin West, R-Moore, author of HB 1674, said prosecutors have too much discretion, and motorists in fear of their lives should be able to flee without fearing criminal prosecution.
Prosecutorial discretion is necessary so the facts of each case can be assessed independently and pursued accordingly. Codifying the right to maim, injure or kill by granting blanket immunity to those who might do so when people are gathered to redress their grievances undermines the fundamental foundations of democracy.
Tulsa County prosecutors declined to file charges against a a motorist who drove through protesters who had blocked a highway there. The decision was made based on circumstances unique to the situation and despite the injuries sustained by some of the protesters.
Nicole McAfee, director of advocacy for ACLU of Oklahoma, said this bill would remove “any accountability mechanisms whether or not prosecutors choose to use them.” The measure, should it become law, has the potential to chill speech when protesters have to consider if going out to a protest puts them at risk for harm from vehicles, from drivers.”
The legislation being proposed steps beyond the boundaries of reasonableness. It would impede upon constitutionally protected rights and endanger lives.
This bill and others that would erode the right to gather publicly and protest peacefully should be stopped before they have a chance to get to the governor’s desk.
