THUMBS UP to the Braggs School District Foundation for paying for materials for a new mini-library at Braggs Elementary School.
A Lorena F. Walker Grant through the Braggs School District Foundation paid for new book bins, new books and program software for the mini-library.
Everything about the library is geared toward younger children, right down to the way books are displayed. Typical library books on shelves are hard for younger children to sort through. By placing them in bins, children can look through them easily.
The mini-library, located in a former classroom, features 350 new books and eight rolling book bins that can travel to classrooms.
The library also separates elementary students from middle and high school students. Elementary students say having the separation really helps because the room is smaller and quieter.
Elementary school is the time when students learn to read and find out what they are interested in. It prepares them for what's ahead in their educational career. It stimulates their imagination and creativity. It also builds confidence to take on new challenges.
Foundation President Amanda Johnson said she could see the opportunities expanding for Braggs children.
"Especially through books, they're going to explore worlds they've never been to before. And hopefully, that would encourage them to dream."
THUMBS UP to the United Methodist Women at Fort Gibson First United Methodist Church. The group is hosting the United Methodist Women Arts & Crafts Show, Chili Luncheon and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
You will be able to find all sorts of neat arts, crafts and food, just in time for the holidays. It's one of those events people look forward to attending every year. But because of COVID-19, the event was not held last year.
But the best part about the event is knowing that the proceeds raised will do so much good. Proceeds from the show and lunch benefit local, state and national missions. They include Northeastern State University Wesley Foundation, Cookson Hills Mission, Neighborhood Services Organization in Oklahoma City and United Methodist Committee on Relief.
• The NSU Wesley Foundation provides a place for students to gather, share and worship together.
• The Cookson Hills Center has been a significant part of the mission work of the United Methodist Women in Oklahoma since 1948. The primary target groups for their services are rural low-income people in Northeastern Oklahoma. Cookson Hills also is a home, school, and a place for therapy for at-risk children.
• Neighborhood Services Organization is a 100-year-old nonprofit serving the at-risk and homeless of the Oklahoma City community.
• The United Methodist Committee on Relief is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering around the world.
A big thanks to the United Methodist Women for all of the wonderful work they do to support such worthy goals and help so many people.
