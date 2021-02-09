Muskogee residents have a way of coming together when tragedies strike in the community, and the latest tragedy drew hundreds to a recent vigil to mourn the loss of five children and a man who were shot to death Feb 2.
Mayor Marlon Coleman led the vigil in front of the Muskogee Civic Center. The service was one of prayer and hope for the families of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting — Brittany Anderson, 27; Javarian Lee, 24; Que’dynce Anderson, 9; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Harmony Anderson, 5; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1.
Members of the community — young and old, Black and white, rich and poor — gathered to express their sadness.
“This has been rough,” Coleman said. “I was just saying to someone I think I slept two hours last night — I’m not even sure — because five of our young dreamers, five of our young people with so much potential are gone and very violently so. And it’s jarring, it’s hard to even imagine, it’s challenging.”
Parents of children who were classmates with the Pridgeon and Anderson children may have a more difficult time explaining to their children what happened. If you're not sure what to tell your child, don't be afraid to ask for help. Speak with a school counselor or your pastor. There are plenty of resources available to get help.
Muskogee continues to grieve for the family. We don't have to grieve alone. We can lean on each other.
