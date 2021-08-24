Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning will take place beginning Friday, and we hope the event is successful and leads to additional events coming to Muskogee.
The third Oklahoma Festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through the morning of Aug. 29 at Hatbox Field. Admission is $10 per vehicle, and entry is at 4000 Border Ave.
If the weather allows, there will be a balloon glow and balloon flights Friday and Saturday nights. If you've been to a balloon glow, it's really fun to watch — you see the glow of the balloons as the sun disappears. When there are several balloons participating, it's beautiful.
In addition to the balloon glow and flights, there will be competitions on Saturday morning. Imagine trying to hit a target on the ground while suspended high above the ground in a balloon. It is absolutely amazing to watch.
This year’s festival added Sunday morning flights because high winds often hamper a balloon’s ability.
“So we added the morning just to give us another chance for the balloons to fly,” said Mark Wilkerson, Muskogee Parks and Recreation director.
Evening festivities include live music from the Tulsa band, Nightingale, on Friday, helicopter rides, tethered balloon rides, inflatables and fireworks.
And Accuweather is predicting some relief in the toasty temperatures with a dip in the temperature Friday. The high is predicted to be 91 degrees Friday, 90 on Saturday, and 89 on Sunday.
Muskogee residents should attend (safely) now that some events are returning to the community. We hope to see you there.
