Child abuse experts are worried that the number of child abuse cases reported will rise after COVID-19 goes away, and we share their concern.
“Kids go to school because that is their safe place. A lot of times we get reports from teachers or doctors, and without them having that same amount of contact, [Department of Human Services] isn’t getting a lot of those calls right now,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.
The predicted rise in the number of cases reported may not happen, because children aren't going back to school. Many times it is teachers, caregivers, medical personnel or other children who realize there is a problem. When children are isolated at home and have no other outside contact, child abuse can go undetected. If children aren't going to school or interacting with other people, who will know they have been abused? If no one knows, those reports won't be made.
That's why it's important to pay attention to children and what they may be trying to tell you, directly or indirectly. Watch for changes in behavior, bruises, cuts or depression.
If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, you have a legal responsibility to report it. If you see something, say something.
Reports can be made at any time to the Department of Human Services Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
