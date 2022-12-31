It's that time of year when we turn the page on the calendar as we enter into a new year.
A new year is always exciting. It's full of possibilities. Many people begin the new year by making resolutions, which also can be exciting. It's something that gets our hopes high and encourages us to make positive changes in our lives.
But those changes don't have to be huge. Don't resolve to lose 100 pounds. Shoot for 10. Then, try to lose more.
If you do try to make a big change, like quitting smoking, find help. It's not easy. Come up with a plan. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET, is a great place to find information. Get help.
Maybe you vow to spend more time helping others by volunteering. You are in luck. There are so many great organizations around Muskogee that are always on the hunt for volunteers. Many of those organizations depend on their volunteers to make great things happen for others. You can make a difference in someone else's life and enrich yours at the same time.
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is one of those organizations. The folks at CASA served more than 250 children last year alone. And the need is great. CASA volunteers are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school, and other settings; and get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.
Another great organization is the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. This program serves residents in nursing, assisted living and residential care homes. The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for the volunteers. Free training is provided to volunteers in COVID-19 prevention, problem solving, communication, the process of aging and long-term care facility regulations.
No matter what your resolution is, find one that you know you can achieve. It's a good feeling knowing that your goals are in your reach.
