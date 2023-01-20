THUMBS UP to everyone who participated in or attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
Parade goers lined West Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The parade started at 12th Street and concluded in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The procession featured marching bands, floats, emergency vehicles and horses.
Former Muskogee High School and National Football League player Robert Thomas said what made him happiest was the kids in attendance at Monday’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
And that also makes us happy. Children and their parents of all ages and races attended the parade and festivities following.
Unity. That's what Muskogee expressed by attending or participating. That's what Martin Luther King Jr. would have applauded — unity.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee Public Schools for thinking outside the box and arranging a free course that will help parents to help their children.
A Lunch and Lessons course will run about 10 weeks. The course, “Raising Highly Capable Kids,” will be taught be Andrae Freemen.
Raising Highly Capable Kids is part of RezilientKidz, an organization that seeks to strengthen families through community coalition and character-building.
Freeman, an instructional specialist at MHS, said the class will present some practices on helping families be successful in raising their children. Freeman and MHS counselors will lead the program.
The opening session, “We’re all in this together,” seeks to make participants comfortable about talking about parenting challenges and learn new ways to help their children succeed.
The hour-long lessons even come with a free lunch.
If you are truly interested in helping your child succeed, contact Freeman and sign up. It will be time well spent.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Lunch and Lessons.
WHEN: Noon Thursdays, Jan. 26 and through the next 10 weeks.
WHERE: Muskogee High School, 3200 E. Shawnee Bypass.
COST: Free.
TO ENROLL: Call Andrae Freeman, (918) 684-3750, ext. 1754, or email Andrae.Freeman@ roughers.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.