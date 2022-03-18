THUMBS UP to Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School for being named a Model School by implementing Great Expectation principles.
Great Expectations is a professional development program that provides teachers and administrators with the skills needed to create harmony and excitement within the school atmosphere, elements that are basic for inspiring students to pursue academic excellence, according to the Great Expectations website.
IES Principal Andrea Sifers said being a Model School means “teachers and staff are in their classrooms, students speak in complete sentences and address one another by name.”
“It involves good public speaking skills. It involves critical thinking and in-depth vocabulary study,” she said. “There are 17 practices, and in a day, all 17 practices have to be met.”
Turns out, the program benefits teachers and students alike. It inspires teachers to have a positive attitude and encourages students to learn, build self-esteem and take risks.
THUMBS UP to the City of Muskogee for heading up the 2022 Azalea Clean Up set for March 23-26. This is the time of year when the city gears up for the annual Azalea Festival in April.
As part of the cleanup, groups and individuals sign up and commit to spending a day cleaning up a portion of the city. The city provides safety vests, gloves, bags, and grabbers. Supplies are handed out at the Civic Center.
When visitors come to Muskogee to enjoy the azaleas at Honor Heights Park, they will be looking for places to eat, shop and stay. We want our city to shine, and removing trash really makes a difference.
It's a great way to build relationships and clean up the city at the same time. Don't have a group with which to work? No problem. The city can connect you with others so that you're not out working alone. The city also will have a bingo game in which teams can win prizes.
To participate: Go online to Litterfree@Muskogeeonline.org to register or call the city of Muskogee, (918) 684-6340.
