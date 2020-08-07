THUMBS UP to to the community for helping a World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.
Don Hamilton was honored Wednesday morning with a proclamation by Mayor Marlon Coleman in a ceremony replete with state dignitaries.
He was given a key to the city, and Coleman proclaimed Wednesday to be Donald Hamilton Day. He also was presented with an American flag, an Oklahoma flag and a state citation.
Wednesday evening, residents turned out in their vehicles to parade down the street in front of Hamilton's home. Hamilton was all smiles as passersby waved and shouted "Happy Birthday."
Well done, Muskogee.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Gospel Rescue Mission for hosing a class with a focus on nutrition.
Muskogee County’s Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service presented the class at the Gospel Rescue Mission. Following the presentation, the mission gave out food boxes and bags containing milk, meats, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits.
OSU Extension Nutrition Education Assistant Michelle Carter-Brown showed participants how to eat nutritiously, using the U.S.Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate plan.
Many people (and most of us are guilty of this) consume a lot of processed foods and fried foods. Neither are good for you. Learning to eat the right amounts of the right foods can be beneficial for everyone.
We're happy to see people take advantage of classes such as the nutrition class. The Gospel Rescue Mission is planning other classes on topics such as marriage, exercise and parenting, said Rich Schaus, mission director. We wish them the best of luck.
