THUMBS UP to William Galloway. Galloway, 60, a cyclist from Wildwood, New Jersey, has been biking across the country for four years to raise awareness of people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries.
He knows what it's like. When he was 43, he was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a traumatic brain injury. During a stop in Muskogee, he shared his story.
“When a person’s asking for help over a disability side of things, they’re just not getting it," he said. "People that choose to do drugs or alcohol, they keep saving their lives, spending money on them, but nobody will spend money on somebody with a brain injury.”
While Galloway seems on the outside to be in good shape, he says inside there are still lingering issues.
“I talk fine to you,” he said. “But there’s moments I’ll quit talking and have to concentrate on what I’m doing. I’ll want to do it faster to help my focus on it, and that’s the disability side.”
We applaud Galloway for his efforts.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the local and area residents who have decided to live healthier lives by participating in one of the weight loss challenges that are beginning.
"With everything going on in the world for the past two years, it's like you've only got one body, so you better take care of it," said Jett Brassfield, Championship Fitness general manager.
The center's Weight Loss Challenge begins with a weigh-in Saturday. The challenge runs from Jan. 10 to April 9.
"It's not just like a look thing, its an overall get healthier and feeling better," Brassfield said.
Strictly Fitness will begin its ninth annual Weight Loss Challenge with a virtual kick-off 10 a.m. Jan. 15 on Facebook Live. The challenge runs Jan. 15 to April 9.
Owner Brian Ousley said their Weight Loss Challenge is the club's effort to "help make our community awareness of the consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle."
"To do our part to help people focus on how important it is to get some exercise and proper nutrition," he said. "We call our program a Weight Loss Challenge, but it has nothing to do with weight loss. The winner of our challenge is the individual who loses the highest percentage of body fat."
We hope that participants can stick with it, make their goals and learn some healthy habits at the same time.
