Monday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and we hope that everyone will pay attention and help look out for our older residents.
It is harder than ever to know if a loved one is being taken care of properly or taking care of themselves properly.
Many times, it takes place in their homes by a family member or some unscrupulous characters that prey upon the elderly. It is estimated that 1 in 10 older Americans is the victim of abuse, and much of that abuse goes unreported, said Scott Harding, an ombudsman supervisor at the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging.
People who have been taken advantage of may be too embarrassed to tell anyone what has happened to them.
And elder abuse can take many forms: physical, sexual, financial, verbal and psychological. While many people might consider physical and sexual abuse the most serious types of abuse, verbal and psychological are more prevalent and can often cause harm just as serious, and sometimes more so, Harding said.
Volunteer ombudsman are always needed in this area. This is one way you can help elderly residents and help keep an eye on them so that they are safe and well taken care of.
As you would with a child who is abused, if you see something, say something. Talk to a family member of the elderly person you suspect is being abused. Let them know about your concerns. Or, call the police or Adult Protective Services. Don’t turn a blind eye when someone may need your help. It could be a matter of life and death.
What to do
If you observe or suspect abuse or neglect, you can report that to local law enforcement, Adult Protective Services, and the long-term care Ombudsman Program. The APS Hotline is (800) 522-3511. If you need to contact a local long-term care ombudsman, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer ombudsman, contact Scott Harding or Gina Elliott at the Area Agency on Aging, (918) 682-7891.
