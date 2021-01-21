President Joe Biden struck a tone of unity during his inaugural address on Wednesday, something needed more than ever as Americans work to overcome a challenging and difficult period.
Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol overtaken briefly just two weeks earlier by rioters attempting to stop Congress from counting and certifying electoral votes, the nation's 46th president said America rose "to the challenge" that day. Coming "together as one nation, under God, indivisible to carry out the peaceful transfer of power, as we have for more than two centuries," represents America's "hope of renewal and resolve."
Biden delineated the challenges leveraged by some to divide Americans — a public health crisis that was politicized, the rise of political extremism and white supremacy, environmental justice, and climate change. He cited common concerns that bind those issues to the lives of every American, things like economic opportunity, equality and justice for all.
The incoming president recalled challenges Americans have overcome because "our better angels have always prevailed" when "enough of us have come together to carry all of us forward." This nation's "history, faith and reason show the way ... of unity ..., and unity is the path forward."
Some may dismiss Biden and his talk about unifying the nation as "a foolish fantasy," a fact the president acknowledged along with the "forces that divide us." But the survival of this republic requires Americans to "see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors" and to "treat each other with dignity and respect."
"We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature," Biden said. "For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos."
Biden asked Americans for unity, to "show a little tolerance and humility." Tolerance is a founding principle upon which this nation was built. We should be humble enough to give it another chance.
