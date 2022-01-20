A pair of "anti-open record" bills introduced before lawmakers convene this year illustrate a few of the problems of allowing lobbyists to write legislation.
A state senator from Stillwater peddling the legislation said the measures that would increase fees and restrict access to public records were introduced on behalf of his "constituents." Thanks to media watchdogs, we quickly learned the measures were written by lobbyists representing the city of Oklahoma City.
Sen. Tom Dugger back-pedaled a bit after that information surfaced, saying he "agreed to carry the bill for the group that were representing the constituents, the company constituents." The Stillwater Republican whose district encompasses Payne County said he was assured by the group backing the bill that journalists were consulted, and no one expressed concerns.
Joey Senat, an associate professor at Oklahoma State University and advisory board member for Freedom of Information Oklahoma, said the legislation would erect "obstacles in forms in higher costs, limiting who can ask for records, and limiting which records will be open.” Senat also said language in a bill that prevents additional charges for publication by “Oklahoma newspaper or broadcast by Oklahoma news media for news purposes” could bar digital news organizations from accessing public records.
Use of the Oklahoma Open Records Act would be restricted to Oklahoma residents or a person "doing business" in the state. A public body also could seek judicial intervention to determine whether requests that would return more than 1,000 pages meets the "public-interest" exception when there is a request to waive related search and processing fees.
To Dugger's credit, he acknowledged Senate Bills 1272 and 1256 are more problematic than he initially thought. Those problems, he said, justify "the position of taking another look" and maybe making "some adjustments."
Adjustments must be made. Those adjustments must favor more transparency and greater access.
