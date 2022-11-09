Muskogee’s own Jim Paul Blair will be inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame here on Friday night.
Blair, who died in February 2020, has been described as a musician, health administrator, historian, humanitarian and columnist. But for those who were fortunate enough to know him, friend was the one word a lot a people would choose to use.
That’s because he had such a warm, friendly personality and was welcoming to everyone he met. His untimely death left the community saddened.
It’s about time we honored Blair. He loved the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and served as its executive director from 2012 to 2018. He loved music. He loved to play. He loved the people. It’s very fitting that he is inducted posthumously into the hall of fame at its 25th anniversary ceremony and concert Friday night at the Muskogee Civic Center.
A few years ago, Hall of Fame officials ventured out into other parts of Oklahoma to raise awareness about the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and its hometown of Muskogee. Part of the desire to move out was to pay homage to the towns and their residents where these inductees got their start.
Some of those events took place in Miami, Bristow and at G-Fest.
Blair also was responsible for the G-Fest music festivals that took place in 2016 and 2017.
Congrats Jim! We hope Muskogee can make you proud!
You are missed!
If you go
WHAT: 25th Anniversary Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $50 and available at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/oklahomamusichalloffameinductionofturnpiketroubadours/muskogeeciviccenter/muskogee/27191/
