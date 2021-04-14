Former Porum students know the power of books, and the result of a campaign to get new books to the school has been amazing.
After hearing about conditions in their unfunded school library, former students donated at least 238 new books to the library. More are coming.
Shannon Leigh O’Neil earned a graduate degree in art history that she traces back to a lone art history book in the Porum School library.
“It was ‘Symbolist Art’ by Edward Lucie-Smith. That book changed my life. I majored in art history as an undergrad, and I went to graduate school and I have a graduate degree in art history.”
Such books can be life-changing, O’Neil said.
“It completely shaped our life paths, those books,” she said. “It’s so important those kids have the reading material.”
Former student Randal Tatum of Skiatook sent the school an Amazon gift card to purchase books.
“I learned more at that school with those teachers, who had so few resources, than I did any other places where I went to high school,” Tatum said.
DeEdra Anderson, who teaches English, said the library had not been funded in 10 to 20 years. Books were being held together with tape and glue.
Since the campaign began, books have been arriving at the school from all over the country.
Victor Hugo once said, “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark.”
Life-changing. Books can be life-changing. A library in need of books means students are in need of inspiration that books can provide. Children are thirsty for knowledge. Reading is a way to step into the shoes of others. Readers can escape from their world into a book. They can learn about future career choices by reading. The possibilities are endless if they only have books. Reading can change their lives.
You can help
If you would like to add to Porum School's Library, you can donate new children's, easy reader or young adult books to Porum School Library, P.O. Box 189, Porum, OK, 74455.
