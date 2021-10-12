October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we would love to see breast cancer eradicated in our time. Until that happens, we have to do what we can to fight this deadly disease.
The American Cancer Society estimates about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2021. But did you know that men can get breast cancer, too? About 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men in the United States this year, and about 530 men will die from breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Only lung cancer kills more women each year. Since 2007, breast cancer death rates have continued to decrease in women 50 and older. From 2013 to 2018, the death rate for older women went down by 1% per year.
These decline in the death rates are believed to be caused because breast cancer is being detected earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as improved treatments.
Mammograms and breast ultrasounds are expensive, but Muskogee residents have access to Women Who Care, a group dedicated to helping those in need be able to afford a mammogram. And the work they do to raise money is priceless to those whose lives have been saved because they were able to get a mammogram with the financial aid of Women Who Care.
Wren Stratton and the late Cassandra Gaines both had their own battles with breast cancer. That's how Women Who Care began.
If you would like to learn more about Women Who Care or make a donation, go to their Facebook page or contact Wren Stratton, (918) 869-8543.
