Oklahoma performed better when it came to getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of its residents than it did guiding them through the pandemic to this point.
Data show the state had administered 96% of the vaccine allocated for first-dose injections. The state’s success rate for the second injection required for full vaccination fell short of that, but an extreme winter storm likely was a limiting factor.
Good news is nice when dealing with a pandemic that claimed a year of most Americans’ lives — the more than 508,000 who lost their lives weren’t so fortunate. That news was marred somewhat by data revealed inequities in vaccination rates.
Reporting this past week show Black Oklahomans eligible for the first round of the vaccination are being vaccinated at rate nearly half of their white neighbors. The rate is about the same for those who are eligible for a second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Priya Samant, chief medical officer at Community Health Centers of Oklahoma, said evidence shows the risks of contracting COVID-19 is 1.1 times greater for African Americans than Caucasians. Blacks are three times more likely to be hospitalized once they contract the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and twice as likely to die as a result.
The toll exacted on Oklahomans by the novel coronavirus has been too high. Public health officials and community leaders must do what is necessary to ensure equitable distribution and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Floritta Pope, planning coordinator in the State Department of Health’s minority health and health equity office, cited a number of factors that can be addressed to minimize inequities. Steps must be taken to remove any barriers to the vaccine that can be attributed to transportation, personal finances or reliable health resources.
Community leaders must also strive to educate populations that might be leery of the vaccination program due to a well-documented history of medical mistreatment of minority populations. It is understandable why some might be hesitant in light of past programs like the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis and eugenic sterilizations.
Keith Reed, the state’s deputy commissioner of health, suggested ramping up community vaccine access points, delivering more doses to local pharmacies and health care providers. We agree — that would build both trust and community networks, which are vital as we set our sights on a post-pandemic future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.