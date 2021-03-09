Muskogee City-County Port Authority has approved a $84,650 incentive for a sign company business, and we would support a decision by the City of Muskogee Foundation to approve the economic development grant.
The package would attract an investment worth more than $1.26 million and add 24 new jobs to the local manufacturing sector at Superior Graphics and Signs.
One of the best things about the project is the fact that Superior Graphics and Signs is a local business. It was recently purchased by Don and Julie Porter, owners of YESCO, a Tulsa-based sign installation and service company.
The Porters could have purchased Superior Graphics and Signs and moved the entire operation to Tulsa, but they have chosen to continue doing business in Muskogee.
“This essentially is a vertical integration for them ... and provides them with a manufacturing component,” said Marie Synar, industrial development director for the Port of Muskogee. “Instead of using online or out-of-state manufacturers of these signs, they will have the capacity to make their signs in-house.”
The Porters plan to invest $1.265 million locally, purchasing the building now leased by Superior Signs, and purchasing and installing new equipment during a three-year period. During that time, the company plans to add 24 new jobs with an average annual salary of $50,500.
The addition of 24 jobs with good pay is a boon for Muskogee. Those are 24 jobs that are needed to increase the quality of life for those who choose to work and live here. We would like to see more companies follow suit and see that Muskogee is a great place to live and work.
The port authority’s request is has to be reviewed by two committees before the grant application is forwarded to the Foundation's board. We hope to see a positive vote so that we can welcome newcomers to Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.