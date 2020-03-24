Spring Break is over, but we think Oklahoma students must continue to learn despite being stuck at home because of the danger of spreading COVID-19.
Some children will be resistant. Some will thrive. Much of what happens with a child's education will be done under the watchful eyes of parents — parents who are not familiar with teaching.
This is not something most parents — or their children — are looking forward to. Many parents don't know where to begin. School is structured. Everyone is on a schedule. Children need that structure. Without it, they're unsure what they are supposed to do.
Parents should do their homework. Learn how other parents homeschool their children. There are plenty of sites online designed for parents who homeschool.
This also can be a time for bonding with children. You may learn all kinds of things about your children you may not have known. You will find out what your child knows and what they need to learn. You might discover hidden talents your child has. You also may learn how your child feels about the pandemic. As adults, we aren't familiar with the unknowns surrounding COVID-19. Your child may be frightened about what they're hearing. It is a time for you to learn about COVID-19 so that you can find ways to reassure your children.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan to the State Board of Education this week for students to complete the school year. Some students will work online. Others may do their school work in other ways. Hofmeister said there may be a wide range of approaches.
Being back in their schools at this time is just not possible. The educational issues are outweighed by the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the many vulnerable people in the community. We hope you use this time to bond, teach and have fun with your children. It will be good for us all.
