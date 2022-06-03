THUMBS UP to David F. Patton Jr., who gifted to Muscogee Nation a 1,300-acre tract of ancient Cross Timbers forest in McIntosh County.
Patton, who lives in McIntosh County, described the conveyance of land more as “returning the property” to the Muscogee Nation rather than a donation. Tribal officials accepted the land with the promise to “preserve it in perpetuity ... as a nature preserve.”
Patton said his intent was “simply to preserve the land in its current state.”
The land has been in his family since sometime during the 1960s.
The 1,300-acre tract had an appraised value of $2.25 million in March, when it was conveyed to Muscogee Nation.
• • •
THUMBS UP to everyone who attended or took part in the Memorial Day ceremony at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
David Van Meter, director of the cemetery, reminded everyone to be ‘thankful for every’ veteran.
If it weren’t for veterans, our country would be an entirely different place, and who knows what kind of lives we would be leading.
And many of these veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice. Fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, and more gave their lives for their country — for us.
Each of these unselfish veterans had a family. Those families bore the burden of living without their loved ones so that this country can exist. We should never take those sacrifices for granted.
Approximately 300 people attended the ceremony, and they are to be commended for honoring those who have served.
