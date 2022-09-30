THUMBS UP to the owners of Silver Spur Western Lodge in Haskell, Haskell FFA members and Connors State College students for providing a day of fun for students from the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
The annual visit, Western Heritage Day, teams OSB students with Connors or Haskell students for a day of pony rides, horseback rides, fishing, and other types of outdoor fun. OSB brought 82 students to the event.
OSB students were able to participate in a variety of activities they may not normally ever have the chance to participate in.
Second grade student Haidyn James learned about team roping with the help of a Connors student.
OSB third grader Shae McGuire was able to try out riding a pony, riding in a wagon, milking a goat and fishing.
OSB Elementary Principal Shawna Coplen said the outing provides a good social environment for students to talk to people they don’t know, such as the college students they’re buddied with. It also helps their social skills and conversation skills.
It's heartwarming to see OSB students enjoy such a fun-filled day and get to participate in activities many take for granted. It's a great learning experience for everyone.
THUMBS UP to Monarch for opening a facility for men to seek inpatient substance abuse treatment.
The facility is at the former women’s treatment facility on Fredonia Street. All Monarch women have been moved to its larger facility on Broadway.
Executive Director Rachel Neighbors said the men’s facility helps fill a gap in service.
She said a 2021 state survey found that 500 men in Muskogee County sought inpatient substance abuse treatment —”all of them had to go out of town, either to Oklahoma City or Tulsa.”
Patients can self-refer or be referred through court order, Neighbors said. The facility will serve men 18 years or older.
Substance abuse treatment is sorely needed in the area. There's no shortage of people who are struggling with addiction. And most won't seek help until they are ready. When they get to that point in which they want to seek help, they should be able to find it without having to leave town.
We applaud Monarch for making the changes necessary to help more people.
