A popular Muskogee business is taking a big financial hit because of COVID-19, which has caused them to cancel the Renaissance Festival, but they're probably saving lives by doing it.
The Castle of Muskogee announced the cancellation Wednesday. The event draws approximately 100,000 people to Muskogee through the end of April and the entire month of May.
Those 100,000 people usually bring their dollars to spend at the festival, at restaurants, at hotels, and by shopping at various stores around the city.
There also are 600 people employed by The Castle and includes merchants, entertainers and other vital staff. Those positions, as well as their pay, have all been eliminated this year.
"Our first concern when arriving at this decision is the safety of guests, merchants, entertainers, and team members of the festival," according to a release from The Castle. "The second is the travel, time, and resources necessary to create this event. We want to allow those who would make the journey the opportunity to stay home and mitigate additional risk."
The Castle is hoping to help some of those merchants and entertainers recoup some of their costs by featuring vendors online on The Castle's website: http://www.okcastle.com.
We know it is a harsh reality, but we all have to stop gathering and interacting with other people if we are to get past this pandemic. Eliminating the Renaissance Festival this year will hurt financially, but it may save lives.
