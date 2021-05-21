THUMBS UP to Muskogee High School’s robotics team who recently won a regional competition.
The team — called Muskogee Innovative Team or MIT — was part of the winning team at the Oklahoma Regional FIRST Tech Challenge, held earlier this month in Tulsa. Others on the team were the Revolutionary Robots from the Moore Community STEM Club and the LIGHTSABERS from Oklahoma City.
This is the first time MIT has won the Oklahoma competition, which MHS Robotics teacher Janet Lopez compared to winning a state competition.
Muskogee also won the Think Award, given to the team with the best engineering notebook.
Winners usually advance to a World FIRST Tech Challenge, but ongoing concerns about COVID-19 canceled the world competition.
We know Muskogee High School robotics students have the capabilities to excel, and we can't wait to see how far they go in life.
• • •
THUMBS UP to three area teachers who recently won the 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Awards, sponsored by the Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma.
Allison Kirkley teaches math at the Muskogee Seventh & Eighth Grade Academy; Blake Karr teaches fifth grade at Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School; and Henry Mitchel Bibelheimer teaches mat at Haskell High School.
The award was created to recognize the talent and dedication of Oklahoma’s newest teachers amidst a challenging landscape.
They may be new to the field of teaching, but they show that they are on the right track and students will benefit from their talents.
Kirkley was described as a "dynamic educator."
“She does as much outside the classroom as she does inside the classroom,” said Seventh & Eighth Grade Academy Principal Ryan Buell.
Karr was described as “one of those teachers that does everything right.”
Bibelheimer said he was surprised and honored to receive the award.
Honorees receive gift card and other goodies, but their students are the real winners. Having teachers who do so much for their students is priceless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.