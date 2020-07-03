On July 4, 1776, Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence. As we celebrate Independence Day, we reflect on our nation's past and look toward the unknown of our futures.
Our Founding Fathers planned for our future when they wrote the Declaration of Independence.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," the Declaration states.
For many years, all men (and women) were not treated equally. As a young country, the United States has had to struggle with a lot of issues. We're still struggling with a lot of issues. Women are still struggling to get paid the same wages as a man who performs the same job. Racism has not been eliminated. There's a long list of issues.
Not everyone has been treated equally, but things are changing, hopefully for the better. There has been an awakening caused by the Black Lives Matter movement. Women hold some very powerful positions. A cure for COVID-19 is being sought and will someday be eradicated.
Even with all of the problems Americans are facing, there is still nowhere else in the world like the United States where you can find the rights citizens here have. We hope all Americans find their life, liberty and happiness that our forefathers hoped we would all acquire.
