On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. The Constitution provides the legal and governmental framework for the United States, however, the Declaration, with its eloquent assertion “all Men are created equal,” is equally beloved by the American people, according to the Library of Congress.
Observing Independence Day became commonplace after the War of 1812, and Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.
Independence Day inspired patriotic songs such as “The Star-Spangled Banner”; “God Bless America”; “America the Beautiful”; “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee”; “This Land Is Your Land”; “Stars and Stripes Forever”; and “Yankee Doodle.”
Nowadays, we celebrate with picnics, fireworks and concerts, among other things. Several public celebrations have been planned around the area. Just about every city and town in Oklahoma will have some sort of fireworks show, and there are plenty in our area.
This is the time we should come together and celebrate being citizens of the United States — the greatest country in the world. We are all allowed to have our own opinions, chase our dreams and seek better lives for ourselves and our families.
Our system is not perfect, but it continues to change and evolve. We have one of the best governments in the world and a history of working together to benefit the masses. It’s a pretty great place to call home.
