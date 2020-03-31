We want to see Oklahomans get their fair share of federal funding by filling out the 2020 Census.
An April 1 event promoting Census Day was canceled due to public health concerns as a result of COVID-19.
City of Muskogee Planning Director Tish Callahan said the state will lose up to $1,675 for every person left uncounted for each of the next 10 years. That's $16,750 over that time period for each person.
That money goes toward things like disaster aid, education, health care and transportation — things our state needs.
It also affects Oklahoma in other ways. The data has an impact not only on federal funding, but on redistricting and economic development.
If you don't fill out your census form or answer questions online, census employees will come knocking on your door to get the information. But, census employees are in a holding pattern. They are not able to knock on doors and ring doorbells to collect the information from you directly because of COVID-19. At some point, they will get the green light to collect the data.
It's going to be tough to get through this pandemic. It would be nice to know that people (while they have time) will fill out their census forms. The information is not made public or shared, so there's nothing to fear.
And be sure to remind your friends and family how important it is to complete the census. It benefits them, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.