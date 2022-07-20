Muskogee's Chamber of Commerce has gotten residents pumped up about business. That's one of the goals the Greater Muskogee Area 2022 Women's Conference held last week.
This year, most of the speakers were virtual, allowing people from all over to take part in the event without having to attend in-person.
The week came to a close with a luncheon at Indian Capital Technology Center with Good Morning Oklahoma anchor Sunny Leigh, who shared her ups and downs of her career and life.
The luncheon also featured booths where vendors sold their wares.
Tammye Howell of Premier USA said the conference and luncheon gave her a wonderful opportunity to network.
"It's a day we stop and celebrate all women," she said. "There is a variety of career women here with a variety of stories. We're here to support each other today."
The conference also attracted members of other chambers. Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Wion said she wanted to check the Muskogee women's conference to see if it could work at Sand Springs.
"So far, so good, this is great," Wion said while visiting a luncheon vendor. "It's very well organized for sure."
She said she listened to a few of this week's online speakers.
"They offered great insight into some skills and things I wasn't aware of," Wion said.
And that's exactly what the event was designed to do.
Congratulations to the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce for putting on such a wonderful event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.