Some Oklahoma lawmakers say Gov. Kevin Stitt’s relationship with Native American tribes has improved.
His approach seemingly has changed, but the jury remains out on whether his attitude has been adjusted.
Stitt has not been as vocally confrontational during his second term in office.
Stitt frequently said he was the governor of all 4 million Oklahomans when speaking about any tribal situations during his first term. His rhetoric made us question whether he included the more than 535,000 Natives in that total.
He fought tribal leaders over gaming compacts and lost that battle in court. He openly butted heads on issues such as tribal sovereignty and criminal prosecutions. He refused to renew historic hunting and fishing compacts with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations.
Oklahomans — all 4 million — benefit from tribal contributions. Tribes are among the top employers in the state according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Tribes appear multiple times in the top 30 employers in the state.
Those employees pay taxes to Oklahoma. They spend their wages in Oklahoma. Revenue created within the Oklahoma tribal boundaries stays in Oklahoma.
Tribes help communities by donating funds to local school districts. They help build and maintain roads.
Oklahomans need their governor to have a good working relationship with tribes.
Stitt appears to have softened his approach to tribes. He has been less vocal.
But he hasn’t exactly become a willing partner with tribes, either.
He vetoed a bill that would allow graduates to wear tribal regalia during commencement ceremonies. That decision could be an extension of a fight with the state Legislature regarding Stitt’s political priorities.
We feel Stitt could do much more to work alongside tribes who contribute greatly to all Oklahomans.
