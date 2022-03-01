The week is finally here for students in Muskogee and around the area to show off their livestock.
The Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show kicked off Monday and will run through Saturday.
Each day, area youth bring animals they have spent months raising and caring for. It’s their chance to show what a great job they have done. Many proved it last week when winter weather stormed in. But, make no mistake. Caring for these animals is a daily job no matter what the weather.
There are winners, but none of these young people are losers. They are learning skills that will help them throughout their lives.
They learn responsibility. The learn how to feed, groom and care for their animals on a daily basis — rain or shine. They learn all about their animals and what qualities they should have. They learn about muscles, fat and structure the animals should have. They learn from other students who offer advice and camaraderie.
These are not just hobbies. These are youth who enjoy farming and ranching. These are the youth who will one day provide the food that goes on our plates.
If you have never been to a livestock show, this week is your chance. The weather is improving, and there’s a lot to learn from talking to these youth. They’re happy to share information with you and love talking about their animals.
Head out to Hatbox and check them out.
Just be sure to watch where you step.
