THUMBS UP to Paramedic Matt Gardenhire who risked his life to save another.
Gardenhire, who works for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, had responded to a fire Tuesday at Greenleaf Apartments, 715 S. York St. He and other paramedics asked firefighters what they could do to help. After hearing about a disabled woman on the third floor who had not been seen, Gardenhire located the woman after making his way through the smoky scene.
“I could hear a voice screaming down the hallway,” Gardenhire said. “After about 40-50 yards, I ran upon a lady that was laying on the floor screaming for help. I grabbed ahold of her and got her out.”
But not before he breathed in too much smoke. He was admitted to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
We should all be grateful to have someone like Gardenhire on the job. His job as a paramedic does not require him to enter burning buildings. He is there to treat the injured. But thanks to him, a resident of the apartment complex lived who might have perished if not for his determination and caring attitude.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee County commissioners for increasing the fleet at Muskogee County EMS. They plan to use a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county will receive to purchase a new ambulance.
Limited availability of hospital beds during the pandemic prompted an increase in ambulance transports of patients to facilities outside the state. The extended travel increased the wear and tear of the agency’s rolling stock.
District 3 Commissioners Kenny Payne said the pandemic pushed the public trust to its limit at times during the past year. He said MCEMS saw its runs to destinations outside the region and the state “grow exponentially” as the number of COVID-19 cases mounted and patients packed area hospitals.
“As a result, they have found themselves with quite a deficit, and they have an aging fleet,” Payne said.
An expenditure of up to $207,000 has been approved for the purchase.
