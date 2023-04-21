||||
OUR VIEW: Cherokee Nation provides path to home ownership
- Owning a home remains part of the American dream. A Cherokee Nation project creates a path to home ownership that winds through Muskogee. That will be good for all involved. The Cherokee Nation broke ground on a 12-acre housing addition on East Hancock Street recently. The project initially will help build 12 homes with the potential for 30 more as needs increase. That's between 12 and 30 Cherokee families who will potentially be able to call a new house their home. Home ownership helps families and the community. Studies have shown home ownership leads to increases in: • Graduation rates; • Children's good health; and • Net family wealth. Home ownership also leads to decreases in: • Children's behavioral problems; • Reliance on government assistance; and • Asthma. New homes help increase ad valorem tax revenue, which helps fund education in Muskogee County. Home owners also will contribute to an increase in sales tax revenue for Muskogee. Families more than likely will buy groceries here and will in turn provide revenue to maintain and improve city infrastructure. "We want to do our part to improve things here, just as we are working across the Cherokee Nation reservation," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. "The dollars we are putting into these homes are dollars that will generate a return in the investment in many ways." The new homes could lead to more construction jobs, too. The homes will be occupied by Cherokee families who have applied for and were on the waiting list for housing, but did not have land. The Cherokee Nation has a lease-to-own program to provide an opportunity to eligible Cherokee citizens to own a home. Home ownership will help Cherokee Nation citizens and Muskogee. We applaud the Nation's investment here. -- Muskogee Phoenix Editorial Board
