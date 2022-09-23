THUMBS UP to the Exchange Club of Muskogee for sharing the proceeds from the annual Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off with organizations that benefit Muskogee children.
Nearly $55,000 was distributed this week to all kinds of programs that focus on children, such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Kids' Space, Fostering Hope, Youth Volunteer Corps and more.
It's truly amazing just how far the money can go. And if you ask most of the leaders of the organizations, they will tell you just how grateful they are.
Some of the money will go for books for children. Some will go to help children who are in the foster care system. Some will children who attend programs at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Some of the money will be spent to provide shoes and coats for children in need.
We can't think of a more worthy cause than Muskogee's children, and we are grateful for the Exchange Club of Muskogee for helping so many.
THUMBS UP to Warner Elementary and Checotah Intermediate Elementary schools for being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Warner was honored as an Exemplary High Performing School.
Warner Elementary Co-Principal Alan Gordon said he was excited.
“It has been an honor for them to be recognized on a national level," Gordon said. "It is a blessing from God that we have the right people in place that makes this stuff happen for the kids.”
Checotah Intermediate Elementary was nominated in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.
Fourth grade teacher Stacy Coleman said she’s proud of the students for their growth, and of the staff for working together.
“I feel like we have encouraged our children to do their best and to progress as much as possible within a year,” she said. “We work together to reach that goal, encourage our students to believe in themselves, so each student can reach their own level of success.”
Students and teachers at these two schools excelled, even through the pandemic. These two schools should be commended for their success.
