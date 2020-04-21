Some Oklahoma residents may not receive their COVID-19 stimulus checks if they are behind on paying child support, and we’re glad to see that their children will benefit.
Provisions were not included to protect the funds from being re-routed to pay back child support when Congress passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Federal law requires states to distribute the stimulus funds as past-due child support. Seizure of those funds also applies to the $600 a week in extra unemployment compensation the federal government guaranteed Americans who are out of work. In addition to the $1,200 stimulus checks for residents making $75,000 or less adjusted gross income, families also will receive $500 for each dependent child.
In Oklahoma, as many as 130,000 residents have past due child support.
Children should be supported by both parents, not just the parent who has custody. Parental responsibilities don’t end when couples split up. The costs of raising a child don’t end. A child is an 18-year commitment.
Child support is designed to even out the responsibilities and is based upon the parents’ incomes.
People who are behind should pay what they owe. After all, it’s their children who will benefit.
These child support payments will put food on the tables for children all over the state. We must do what is necessary to protect some of the most vulnerable people in our society — the children. Not only do they need food, but those child support payments also apply to housing, clothing, medical care and other necessities.
