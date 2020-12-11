THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Police Department for the efforts to help Muskogee's children have a good Christmas.
Officers recently hosted Camp Out for Kids in front of Walmart to accept donations for the Salvation Army.
The event has usually involved a campout with MPD officers. This year, things have had to change because of the coronavirus.
Last year, police had hot dogs and let kids make s'mores and provided hot chocolate. But because of COVID-19, couldn't do that this year.
Capt. Teri Smith of the Salvation Army says this drive helps by having toys available for kids who are not adopted as angels.
Also, today is the last day for people to turn in their angels.
The campout was started in 1993 by former officers Tammy O'Connor and Mike Johnson and ran until the mid 2000s. After a hiatus, it was revived in 2012 when it was held at Arrowhead Mall.
Toys may be be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave. after the deadline. There's a number to contact on the door to arrange a drop-off.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church for hosting a live nativity.
Dozens of church members will depict the story of Jesus in a drive-thru Live Nativity, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, south of Elm Grove Road on U.S. 64.
The Live Nativity will feature 15 scenes depicting the birth, ministry and resurrection of Jesus. Visitors can pick up a CD about Jesus, a church brochure, plus snacks and gift bags for children at the end of the drive.
“It’s beautiful after dark with the things lighted up,” said Pastor Dean Haley, calling the event “a great way to get the gospel out without having to talk to somebody.”
The event is a great way to share the reason for the season. At a time when families are spending more time together, this is a great event to drive through and remember what Christmas is all about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.