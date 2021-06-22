We're glad to see a local church and the state have stepped up to help residents who may need a helping hand with the rent, mortgage or utility bills.
Rent relief and utility relief are being granted by the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and is administered in Northeastern Oklahoma by Restore Hope Ministries. Restore Hope has coordinated the project with assistance from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and the State of Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Treasury is providing funding.
Rayfield Baptist Church served as an application station June 19, and they will also host another one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the church’s education wing.
Many people have struggled to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Some lost their jobs, which may be their only source of income. Some were forced to stay home because their children were out of school and were at home.
People who are interested can apply at Rayfield. Accepted applicants are given relief for up to 15 months of back rent and utilities. The program also is able to cover an additional three months of future rent, as well as current bills for gas, propane, electric and water. Those who have submitted applications to the relief program are protected from eviction and utilities being shut-off until payment has been sent to his or her landlord and utility company. Restore Hope sends the relief checks directly to the landlords and utility companies.
Life is hard enough without having to worry about where you might lay your head each night or how you're going to stay cool in the summer without electricity. If you're struggling to keep utilities on and the rent paid, sign up. There will be people there to help you with the paperwork. And if you like, you can even apply online at https://www.restorehope.org/.
