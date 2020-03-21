THUMBS UP to all of the members of the Youth Volunteer Corps who spent what was supposed to be Spring Break helping others.
They delivered toys and treats to PAWS on Wednesday morning, and planned to make cards for nursing home patients and veterans.
This group has been going strong since it began in 1993 in Muskogee.
Last year, YVC had 107 volunteers who did 6,400 hours on 271 projects. Following last year's flood, youth in the group clocked 4,000 hours in June and July.
These are the teens who hold our futures in their hands, and we're happy to say they're doing a great job.
THUMBS UP to local food pantries. Many food pantries struggle to help people on a normal basis. The pantries experience highs and lows, and Muskogee residents are great about stepping up when the cupboards are bare.
Although the stores are working hard to remain stocked, things are flying off the shelves. Now is the time to help out the food pantries so that your friends and neighbors don't go without.
Tom Carment, co-coordinator of the Muskogee Community Food Pantry, said they had enough food to get through this week, but were unsure about next week.
“I’m not scared, but I’ve put my trust in the Lord,” he said.
As some people are losing their jobs because of COVID-19, the pantry is a lifesaver. We need to help them save those lives and donate.
