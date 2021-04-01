Seven grants for the 2021 Summer Grant program were approved this week, and we can't thank the City of Muskogee Foundation enough.
Each of the grants awarded is designed with kids in mind.
Hilldale will receive two grants. One is for $14,500 for Surging Forward Through STEAM, which will allow students to continue learning using their FAB Lab. The other grant is for $12,000 for Starting on Right Foot to expand the band program.
Muskogee Alumni Band will receive $25,000 to pay for the Band Pride program teachers.
Muskogee Public Schools received $160,000 with two grants — 2021 Summer Pride and 2021 Camp Bennett. Kids who attend Summer Pride will spend part of their days studying, with fun activities in the afternoons.
Camp Bennett is an outdoor camp for special needs kids. It's a favorite activity for kids and staff alike.
Neighbors Building Neighborhoods received $65,000 for the Community Treasures Summer Camp Program, and St. Paul United Methodist Church received a grant for $17,000 for the Project Transformation program, a national literacy program.
It's important to keep kids engaged through the summer — more now than ever. COVID-19 has changed everyone's lives. Kids have had it tough this past year — they're in school. They're out of school. And, then, for some, there's virtual learning.
Muskogee is fortunate to have a foundation that provides grants to local organizations and groups to improve the lives of residents.
