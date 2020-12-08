An ordinance that will take effect Jan. 30 makes an exception to smoking marijuana at outdoor events that promote medical marijuana at city-owned venues.
Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, and the city believes they can profit from trade shows to draw tourists to Muskogee. We hope they can bring in tourism dollars with these types of events.
Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds said several promoters overlooked Muskogee as a venue for "trade shows and cannabis conventions" due to the local prohibition for smoking and vaping on municipal property.
"If we are going to build a venue that holds something the size of Rocklahoma — or a G Fest, or something of that nature — we are going to have to look at allowing them to come in and smoke, have some beers, have some food or things of that nature," Reynolds said. "If we are looking at folks coming in to spend three days — buy three days worth of tickets, stay in a tent, camp, bring a camper, or stay in something — we need to let them ... enjoy themselves and have some fun in a legal and safe way, as the state has deemed."
As long as the events remain as "trade shows" and don't turn into a three-day free-for-all parties, we're all for it. But because recreational marijuana use remains illegal, how would you regulate the activity? Will the police be in attendance? Will their presence cut down on the number of people who will attend? Will the police check everybody's medical marijuana cards? Will there be other drugs at these events? How will they prevent them from being brought in? There are more questions than answers at this stage. The city will have to find the answers to some of those questions before those events take place.
We hope they find answers that satisfy everyone.
