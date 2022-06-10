THUMBS UP to Scott Robinson, who retired from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority after 31 years of service.
Colleagues who worked with Robinson during the past three decades lauded his accomplishments and described him as “a legend on the Arkansas River.”
Steve Taylor, who retired in 2019 as vice president of Bruce Oakley Inc., said Robinson inherited “a mess” when he accepted the job as port director.
But Robinson tackled the job and, Taylor said, "he put the Port of Muskogee on the map.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe paid tribute to Robinson on May 26 on the Senate floor. Oklahoma’s senior senator credited Robinson for helping him achieve a personal goal of letting “the world know that Oklahoma is navigable.”
“With Scott’s help, we have been able to do that,” Inhofe said during his tribute to Robinson. “Scott never missed an opportunity to highlight the importance of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System ... and its contribution to the long-term strength and security of the U.S. economy."
Muskogee has been fortunate to have had Robinson in our corner and we salute his hard work.
THUMBS UP to to the Muskogee Community Band and Muskogee Parks and Recreation for another wonderful Symphony in the Park.
With music from the ’60s, ’70s and '80s featured, visitors to Honor Heights Park were treated to a variety of music.
The event came at just the right time. With two mass shootings nearby and two long years of COVID, residents were ready for a chance to relax, get together and enjoy some great down time in a great setting. Nothing is more relaxing that kicking back at the park and enjoying the tunes, provided by students, friends and neighbors.
“They really enjoy coming out and spending the night at the park and listening to really good music, having fellowship with their friends and family,” said Community Band Director Bruce Thompson prior to the concert.
