THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation for recognizing the need for a splash pad at Langston Park.
If completed, it will be the first splash pad north of Shawnee Bypass. The park is at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Sandow Street, west of Main Street.
Muskogee City Council members have authorized the city to seek grants to fund the construction.
The splash pad, expected to cost between $200,000 and $300,000, would be similar to splash pads at other Muskogee parks, such as Robison or Beckman parks.
“Langston Park serves the need of a number of families north of Shawnee Bypass,” said Mayor Marlon Coleman. “I know that park is heavily utilized. But the problem is, for a lot of those kids to have access to a splash pad, they have to cross Shawnee Bypass, and that’s very dangerous. And it’s very unnecessary because there is room to add a splash pad at Langston Park, and it would definitely serve the needs of that community.”
Two apartment complexes, Whispering Pines and Aspen Park, are in the vicinity, between Main and 11th streets.
The safety of our children is paramount. By constructing a new splash pad at Langston Park, children who live in the area won't have to cross a busy street to get to one.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the city for seeing a problem, recognizing it and acting to resolve it. We were excited to see city councilors unanimously approve an ordinance that creates a way to prosecute hate crimes at the municipal level if certain acts are motivated by hostility against protected classes.
The ordinance was prompted by an assault in June of a clerk at a local convenience store and a tepid response by police. The clerk, who was cursed and threatened with death, said the responding officer advised nothing could be done “because LGBTQ residents are not covered under a hate crime ordinance.”
The ordinance adopted by Muskogee City Council makes it a misdemeanor to commit certain crimes when motivated by a malicious and specific intent to intimidate or harass a person of a protected class. Protected classes include race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.
It's a shame that the city had to create the new ordinance. But, everyone should be protected from being assaulted — whether it's verbal threats or physical violence.
“We take pride and pleasure in being certain that we protect every resident, every individual, and every person, regardless of who they are, or where they are from,” Coleman said.
A big thank you goes out to the city for doing the right thing.
