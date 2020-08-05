We are happy to see the city leaders doing what they can to help battle COVID-19 by providing masks for residents.
Muskogee water customers will begin receiving envelopes this week packed with five fabric masks that are washable and reusable.
Other residents, such as those who live in apartments who don't receive a water bill, can find a free cloth mask at the city's payment center, between the police department and the civic center. They also will be available through community partners to include the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and others.
The number of COVID-positive patients who live within Muskogee’s municipal boundaries grew from 98 on July 6 to 321 on Monday, a 227% increase, more than tripling in four weeks the number of cases reported during the first four months of the pandemic. The number rose to 329 by Tuesday.
City Manager Mike Miller said the fabric masks “aren’t necessarily the kind that keep you safe.” They are, he said, the kind “that can be used to help keep your neighbors safe,” urging people to “wear them” and “help each other out.”
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos expressed his support for the mask initiative. The Muskogee physician said the data he has reviewed show “cloth masks are very effective with what we are trying to do: mitigate the spread of coronavirus.”
The average age of Muskogee County residents who have contracted COVID-19 is 38.3. A dozen Muskogee residents have died from COVID-19. Only five cities in Oklahoma have more deaths than the city of Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thanks to city leaders for helping Muskogee residents stay safer during the pandemic.
