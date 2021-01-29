THUMBS UP to Derrick Reed and the teachers at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Teachers like Brenda Derrick devote their time to helping students in the Dream Team after-school program.
Reed said the Dream Team offers the same services it had in past years in a safe environment.
“We still provide them with a meal,” he said. “We still provide them with certified teachers to help them with their homework, their test preparation, any after-school assistance they need through the school year.”
The program has openings for every grade except second and fifth, and, in some cases, a waiting list. But they do encourage people to enroll their children.
One of the best parts about the program? The cost: $10 per week per child.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the city for looking to the future for money-saving projects like the solar panels on the roof of the Muskogee Civic Center.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the project is “an example of what can be done all across the city.” He said the green-initiative project sets Muskogee apart as “a leader in Northeastern Oklahoma.”
“Our community is one that is ready to address the needs of the future while taking the necessary steps in the present.”
The system is expected to save $3,611 per month and is expected to produce enough electricity on average to reduce the average monthly cost of powering the facility by more than half and produce a savings of $1.3 million to $2 million during the next 25 years.
The electricity generated by the panels will eliminate the need to burn about 340,000 pounds of coal every year, which will reduce the city's carbon footprint.
We hope the project succeeds and the use of solar power is applied to businesses around town, as well.
