Capturing the power of the sun to generate electricity for Muskogee Civic Center will pay dividends that go far beyond the municipal utility bill.
This green initiative could attract new talent to the local labor pool and lure new businesses to town. Studies show sustainability initiatives and efforts to transition from the fossil fuel standard to renewable energy is a good recruiting tool.
Consumers are demanding as much from businesses, and businesses are responding in kind. These innovative businesses are hunting for government partners as they make decisions to expand or relocate.
The installation of an array of nearly 900 solar panels on the roof of Muskogee Civic Center is the kind of project that will attract attention. The array, once installed, will be capable of generating more than 330 kw of electricity.
General Manager John Cruz said that will be "enough to power any size music production" and other such events. The installation is expected to generate $1.3 million to $2 million in savings for the city during a 25-year span in addition to reducing the facility's carbon footprint.
The solar project is the second carbon-reduction initiative undertaken at the Civic Center. The facility transitioned to an LED light system in 2019, which produced additional savings of $23,514 annually.
The green initiative, in addition to being a cost-saver and environmentally friendlier, provides "another opportunity to market our facility to the entertainment industry." That would provide yet another benefit to residents.
Forward-thinking initiatives like this will move Muskogee forward in many ways. City councilors and administrators deserve commendation for their efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.