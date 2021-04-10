State lawmakers identified a shortcoming in the state curriculum by recognizing the need for civic education, but rather than offer solutions legislators proposed gimmicks.
House Bill 2030, which now is working its way through the Oklahoma Senate, would require students pass yet another test before graduating high school. Students would have to earn a passing score of 60% on the test before they could get a high school diploma if the bill becomes law. It is the same test administered to those who want to become U.S. citizens.
Proponents believe all students should start taking the test to ensure they possess an understanding of American civics, history, geography and government before they graduate. The bill, as written, would allow a student to take the exam as often as necessary — beginning as early as eighth grade at the district's discretion — until a passing score is recorded.
There is little doubt about the need for a greater emphasis on civic education in schools. Declining levels of civic engagement is a trend that began several decades ago in the United States as the emphasis in classroom instruction shifted toward reading, science and mathematics.
Evidence of that decline shows up in various studies that have found many Americans possess a limited level of knowledge and understanding about their government. This undermines their confidence in government and elected leaders, according to other studies, and results with declining participation rates in community organizations and elections, especially among young voters.
So the need for civic eduction is clear, but a token test is an incorrect answer. More exciting ways to engage students exist, lawmakers and educators must meet the challenge head-on rather than a cheap trick that appeals to optics but fails to satisfy students' natural curiosity and hunger to learn.
State legislators should waste no more time on HB 2030.
